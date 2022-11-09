Donald Trump’s Jr’s Early Midterm ‘Bloodbath’ Call Gets the Ridicule and Mockery it Deserves: ‘This Tweet Aged Like Milk’

Donald Trump Jr. learned that hindsight is 20/20 as political observers made fun of his premature declaration that the midterms were going to end in massive wins for the Republican Party.

The son of former President Donald Trump was watching the elections play out across the country last night, and he was clearly among those who expected to see the GOP rout Democrats across the board and take back control of Congress. How do we know this? Well, he posted a highly unsubtle tweet about what he expected the red wave to look like.

Bloodbath!!! — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) November 9, 2022

Unfortunately for Trump, the election results do not seem to have been the “bloodbath” he was hoping for. Republicans are only poised to seize a narrow majority of seats in the House of Representatives, Democrats seem increasingly likely in their chances to retain their hold over the U.S. Senate, and the results are raising new questions about whether Trump’s father should remain as the most dominant figure of the Republican Party.

All of that being said, Trump’s tweet drew plenty of mockery as people responded with their thoughts of what that “bloodbath” amounted to in the end.

Lol. — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) November 9, 2022

This tweet aged like milk buddy. — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) November 9, 2022

False Alarm: It was your dad's thrown Ketchup. https://t.co/77qxVI9OJF — Mr. Newberger (@jeremynewberger) November 9, 2022

remarkably candid appraisal https://t.co/VS6G6nzwlZ — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) November 9, 2022

big tech must be showing him the wrong algorithms again https://t.co/i7pMJgr8Cw — Peter Hamby (@PeterHamby) November 9, 2022

Donald Trump Jr.

8:15 PM ET: Bloodbath!!!

9:15 PM ET:

10:15 PM ET:

11:15 PM ET:

12:15 AM ET: https://t.co/CO8sEzyJPI — Brandon Friedman (@BFriedmanDC) November 9, 2022

