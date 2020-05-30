GUT-WRENCHING: Disabled Minneapolis Resident in Tears as She Describes Terror in Her Neighborhood During Unrest

A disabled Minneapolis woman named Stephanie is breaking hearts with her gut-wrenching comments to a local reporter on the destruction and fear she experienced as protests over the police killing of George Floyd spiraled into violence.

On Saturday, the morning after demonstrations in cities across the country were attended by violence and destruction, KSTP reporter Ben Henry interviewed Stephanie in front of her home, and asked her about what she went through Friday night.

“How was last night?” Henry asked, and Stephanie tearfully and harrowingly spoke of the fear and hopelessness she experience:

Stephanie: Scary. I live in that high rise right back here, and I had seen them as they came down Lake Street, but then they turned and started coming over here, and I’m sitting out looking out my window. And they went straight to OfficeMax, the dollar store, and every store over here that I go to. I have nowhere to go now. I have no way to get there because the buses aren’t running. These people did this for no reason. It’s not going to bring George back here. George is in a better place than we are. And last night, I’m going to be honest, I wish I was where George was because this is ridiculous. These people are tearing up our livelihood. This is the only place I could go to shop, and now I don’t have anywhere to go. I don’t have any way to get there. Henry: I know you mentioned being in your home last night, and you did have some folks that were helping you, holding the ground, and you see some clean up right now as well. There are signs of hope but I can see the frustrations still. Stephanie: When the national guard came down 31st and they realized that they were coming down 31st, they tried to run in the building where I live at. And they couldn’t get in because that was security there, and I’m glad they were there. Because if they had got in that building, there’s no telling where they would have hid to stay safe, and try to mess with us inside the building because we’re handicapped. And I’m not trying to use handicap as a crutch, but there are certain things I can and cannot do. And for them to do what they did last night was just stupid, it was ignorant, now what are you going to do? Where are you going to shop at? Half the people probably don’t even live in the Minnesota. They don’t care.

A shorter version of the interview, posted by KTSP’s Tom Hauser, has gone viral.

Watch above via KSTP.

