‘He Left a Little Baby Behind’: Biden Mourns American Killed in Ukraine, Psaki Says Americans Should Not Go

President Joe Biden and White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki mourned the death of Willy Joseph Cancel, the U.S. Marine vet who was killed fighting the Russians in Ukraine, and Psaki warned other Americans not to go.

Cancel’s family confirmed he was killed fighting along with Ukrainian forces against the brutal Russian invasion, as part of a military contractor’s force.

President Biden was asked about the tragedy during a pool spray Friday afternoon, and told reporters “It’s very sad. He left a little baby behind.”

At Psaki’s briefing Friday, CNN’s MJ Lee asked about Cancel’s death, and Psaki echoed the president’s sentiments, while warning other Americans to find a different way to support Ukraine other than joining the combat:

Q An American citizen and former Marine veteran, Willy Joseph Cancel, was killed this week in Ukraine while fighting alongside Ukrainian forces. His mother told CNN that he went to Ukraine because he believes in what Ukraine was fighting for. First of all, is there a message for his family? MS. PSAKI: Well, first of all, our hearts go out to his family and loved ones. We have not officially — we don’t have official confirmation, even though we’ve seen the reports. But we have not had that official process through the government, so I can’t speak to other specifics about him beyond that. But, you know, we know Americans are looking for ways to help. And the reports about this individual were that he’s a veteran; some — he had a child, I believe; and certainly sounded like a very passionate young man. We know people want to help, but we do encourage Americans to find other ways to do so rather than traveling to — rather than traveling to Ukraine to fight there. It is a war zone. It’s an active war zone. And we know Americans face significant risks. But certainly, we know a family is mourning, a wife is mourning, and our hearts are with them. Q So any — any other American that is looking to go to Ukraine for the purpose of fighting alongside Ukrainian forces, the U.S.’s message is strictly, “Do not go”? MS. PSAKI: Our advice for months now has been that Americans should not travel to Ukraine for any reason.

Psaki was also asked if the president will be reaching out to the family:

Q I understand that the circumstances surrounding Mr. Cancel’s are still coming to light. But does the President have any plans to talk with his relatives? MS. PSAKI: It’s a great question. And what I tried to convey — perhaps, not articulately — is that it has not gone through the proper channels that typically are the State Department, Defense Department, et cetera. Usually, the State Department, likely, in this case. And if there is a call to read out, I will certainly let all of you know.

