‘He’s Been Amazing!’ NYC Mayor Eric Adams Doesn’t Hesitate For a Second When Chris Wallace Asks Should Biden Run in 2024

CNN anchor Chris Wallace asked New York City Mayor Eric Adams if President Joe Biden should run for reelection in 2024, and Mayor Adams was vehement in his approval.

In Mayor Adams’ interview, Wallace asked him a question that some Democrats have had trouble with — should the president run for reelection in 2024? Some Democrats in tough races have taken the question as an opportunity to distance themselves from Biden, while others have tried to dodge the question by saying they’d rather focus on the midterms than answer the question.

But Mayor Adams didn’t flinch, praising Biden effusively and offering unqualified support for his 2024 run, in nthe very likely event it does materialize:

WALLACE: You’re bidding on behalf of the City for New York to be the host of the 2024 Democratic National Convention. Should Joe Biden run again for President? Or should he step aside for a new younger generation? ADAMS: Yes, he should run again. He has been amazing navigated us out of COVID. It was a total mess when he inherited what he’s doing around student loan forgiveness of what he has done around really highlighting the over proliferation of guns in our country. I think he should run again, and we’re hoping to convention would come here to New York City. We think that the diversity of the city speaks volume of the Democratic Party, and we hope that it comes here, and I’m excited about that he’s planning on running again.

