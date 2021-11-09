Howard Stern Says He Would Crush Trump in 2024 Match-Up: ‘I’ll Beat His Ass’

Howard Stern claimed Tuesday that he would crush former President Donald Trump if they faced off in the 2024 election.

“I saw this morning — I woke up, The Daily Mail front page, the TMZ — my comments about Aaron Rodgers were big news,” Stern said, alluding to media outlets that published stories about his comment that he would throw the NFL player “out of the football league” for revealing he hadn’t been vaccinated for Covid-19. “I think I’m going to run for president.”

After some crosstalk with co-host Robin Quivers, Stern added, “I’ll beat his ass. … I think I’m going to have to do my civic duty and run for president against Trump. I would just sit there and debate and playing that f*cking clip of him f*cking tying to fix the election over and over again. There’s no way I’d lose.”

Surveys have indicated Democrats may need the assistance. An Emerson College survey released last week found voters tentatively favored Trump over Biden in the event of a 2024 rematch, with 45 percent saying they would vote for Trump next to 43 percent who said they would vote for Biden. Biden’s overall approval from voters stood at 41 percent, according to the poll, while 50 percent said they disapproved.

Stern ran as a Libertarian candidate for governor in New York in 1994, but left the race when the state Supreme Court said he would be required to disclose his personal finances. He interviewed Trump on his SiriusXM show for years before Trump became president, but said in 2018 that they stopped communicating after Stern rejected Trump’s offer to speak at the Republican National Convention that year.

You can listen above, via Sirius XM.

