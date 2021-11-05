Pollster That Projected Biden Landslides in States Trump Won Now Finds Him 9 Points Underwater

President Joe Biden holds a nine point deficit in approval among Americans voters, according to an Emerson College poll released Friday.

Fifty percent of registered voters said they disapprove of Biden’s job performance, according to the pollster, while 41 percent said they approved. Black voters played an outsized role in bringing Biden’s approval down compared to the beginning of his presidency, Emerson said, with 52 percent saying they approved of his performance, a 20-point decline compared to February. His support from Hispanics, meanwhile, dropped by six points, from 56 percent in February to 50 percent in November.

Pollsters said former President Donald Trump is tentatively leading Biden as voters’ favorite candidate if he opts for a 2024 rematch against him. The former president leads Biden in a hypothetical matchup by two points, 45 percent to 43 percent. Eleven percent said they would vote for a third-party candidate.

Emerson significantly overestimated support for Biden in 2020, predicting two days before the election that he would win Florida by 6 percentage points. He ultimately lost the state by more than 3 percent. The researchers similarly found Biden with a 1 percent advantage in Ohio. Trump obliterated Biden in that state by 8 percent.

The college also found Biden’s spending plan becoming a drag on his popularity. Asked about his $1.75 trillion “Build Back Better” proposal, 39 percent of respondents said they believed it would have a negative impact on their lives, while 34 percent said it would be positive. Eleven percent said they were undecided, while 16 percent said they didn’t believe it would have any impact.

The survey, conducted Nov. 3-4, had a 3 percent margin of error.

