Huh? Madison Cawthorn Pledges to Follow Trump Until Death, ‘Barring Some Terrible Information’ About Him

Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) pledged to support former President Donald Trump until the day he dies on the condition nothing “terrible” comes out about him.

It is not clear what meets the bar for “terrible” in Cawthorn’s mind. Nonetheless, the single-term lawmaker who lost his primary over the summer is a Trump supporter for life.

Cawthorn was photographed at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home and resort Tuesday night, where the former president announced a second reelection bid.

At least one member of Congress is at former President Trump's Mar a Lago event: outgoing Rep. Madison Cawthorn There was uncertainty about who would make it. Rep. Matt Gaetz also was expected but storm scrambled travel plans pic.twitter.com/1mt0ojA7FC — Steven Nelson (@stevennelson10) November 16, 2022

According to a video he posted online, Cawthorn is all-in on four more years.

“I will follow this man until the day I die, you know, barring some terrible information,” Cawthorn said while leaving the event in a video he posted online. “This man has bled for us, this man has fought for us, this man has put his entire career and put an entire life and an entire persona – everything about him, everything about the Trump family, the children, him, his wife – he’s put it all on the line for every one of us.”

He went on to ask conservatives who have moved on from Trump how they can look at themselves in the mirror.

“Where is your loyalty?” he asked. “He made the world fear us.”

It is unclear exactly where Cawthorn was, but it was not in his congressional office. According to the Citizen-Times in the lawmaker’s home state of North Carolina, Cawthorn has seemingly abandoned his post two months early:

Congressman Madison Cawthorn, the representative for Western North Carolina including Asheville and Buncombe County, has apparently vacated his Washington and district offices nearly two months before the end of his term. On Nov. 16, Cawthorn’s Washington office no longer had his name posted outside and had been cleaned out. A call to the office reached a voicemail system inviting 11th District constituents to leave a message, saying a staff member would call them back.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com