‘I Appointed Him!’ Trump Drops New Wild Boast About DeSantis As He Torpedoes Making Him VP

Former President Donald Trump rolled out a wild new boast to Newsmax anchor Rob Schmitt telling him that he “appointed” Ron DeSantis to the post of Florida governor.

Schmitt interviewed Trump on Friday night’s edition of Newsmax TV’s Rob Schmitt Tonight, and asked about Trump’s rivalry with DeSantis, who recently declined to be on Trump’s ticket when nobody has asked him to.

Trump dismissed the idea, and rolled out a new variation on a familiar boast taking credit for DeSantis winning his gubernatorial election:

ROB SCHMITT: Let me let me ask you this. I want to get back to domestic politics. I want to ask you about Ron DeSantis. He told Eric Bolling last night that he thinks the New York Alvin Bragg probe is a political stunt by George Soros. He also said he would not consider being your vice president in 2024. I want to ask, was was that ever an option for you? DONALD TRUMP: No, I never thought of it. I think that we have a lot of great people in the Republican Party. I never thought of it, but you know, some people every once in a while mentioned it, but that’s about it. No, I think that would be a very unlikely alliance. But, you know, look, I appointed him! He was failing badly in the polls. He was out of politics. He was going to be out of politics. And I endorsed him. And he went from a very small number to a very high number to beat the person who happened to be leading the secretary of agriculture. His name was Adam Putnam. And he went out and he he beat him only because of my endorsement. Then I got him past, in the general election, somebody that was the star of the Democrats.

Trump went on to cycle through some more of his well-worn attacks on DeSantis. Schmitt made this pained observation following Trump’s response:

Well, the infighting has begun. It’s it’s it’s it’s kind of tough to watch, I think, for a lot of viewers, because I think a lot of people love you both and support you both.

Watch above via Newsmax TV’s Rob Schmitt Tonight.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com