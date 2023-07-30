‘I Like His Christian Values!’ Trump Fans Outside Rally Say Darnedest Things When They’re Not Ranting ‘KILL EM ALL’

Right Side Broadcasting Network (RSBN) host Matthew Alvarez interviews scores of Trump fans outside Trump rallies who praise Trump’s “Christian values” when they’re not ranting “Kill ’em all!”

Alvarez ran into trouble Saturday in a moment that was flagged by Ron Filipkowski and first reported by Mediaite, RSBN’s Matthew Alvarez interviewed one gentleman in the line who slammed Biden and others, and when he said the solution is to “kill ’em all,” Alvarez agreed.

He later “retracted” his agreement and claimed he hadn’t heard the man.

But Alvarez and other RSBN hosts interviewed a lot of Trump fans who did’t say “Kill ’em all!” and Filipkowski flagged many of those exchanges.

Guy at Trump rally in Erie, PA today is asked why he supports Trump: “I like Trump as a person. Most importantly, I like his christian values.”

Woman at Trump rally in PA today is asked why she supports Trump: “These other people, on both sides, they’re in it for themselves. For their pocket books, for their power. Trump isn’t one of them. Don’t persecute him for his opinions.”

Guy at Trump rally says he “audited” the NY 2020 election: “I’ve seen a lot of things you’re not supposed to see. We found over a million duplicated ballots. We have the proof. We found the double voting, we’ve seen the algorithms. It’s facts.”

Trump Rally: Q – What are you hoping to hear today?

A – That he’s gonna make America great again and end China. Q – What’s the #1 issue you care about?

A – I want Trump back in office. Q – And you sir?

A – Um, yeah. Voter .. get .. he belongs back there. And the voter fraud.

