‘Kill Em All!’ Trump Fan On Rally Line Tells Trump TV Interviewer What To Do With Biden and ‘RINOs and Globalists’

A man on line for ex-President Donald Trump’s rally told an interview “Kill ’em all!” when asked what to do with the likes of President Joe Biden, RINOs, and “globalists.”

Trump will be holding a rally Saturday night in Erie, Pennsylvania, but Right Side Broadcasting Network or RSBN, the pro-Trump outlet that broadcasts all of the former president’s rallies, was on hand to interview members of the crowd who lined up early to get a seat.

In a moment that was flagged by Ron Filipkowski, RSBN’s Matthew Alvarez interviewed one gentleman in the line who slammed Biden and others, and when he said the solution is to “kill ’em all,” Alvarez agreed:

MATTHEW ALVAREZ: So how are you guys doing? TRUMP FAN: Good, good, good. I’m here to guarantee Trump gettin’ back in and get rid of the corruption that’s in the White House right now. It’s a disgrace. Joe Biden is a disgrace to this country. MATTHEW ALVAREZ: He’s a disgrace. And so are all the, the left and the RINOs, the globalists… TRUMP FAN: … every one of ’em! Kill ’em all! Kill ’em all! MATTHEW ALVAREZ: I agree with you on that!

The term “globalist” is seen by many as a coded anti-Semitic slur. The Anti-Defamation League says:

The idea of a Jewish Globalist was embedded in the core ideology of Nazism. Hitler often portrayed Jews as “international elements” who “conduct their business everywhere,” posing a threat to all people who are “bounded to their soil, to the Fatherland.” Today, Globalist is a coded word for Jews who are seen as international elites conspiring to weaken or dismantle “Western” society using their international connections and control over big corporations (see New World Order)—all echoing the destructive theory that Jews hold greed and tribe above country.

Watch above via RSBN.

