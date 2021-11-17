Ilhan Omar Fires Back at ‘Insurrectionist’ Lauren Boebert for ‘Jihad Squad’ Remark: ‘Shamefully Defecates and Defiles’ the House

Congresswoman Ilhan Omar (D- MN) fired back Wednesday night at Congresswoman Lauren Boebert (R- CO) for attacking her as part of “the Jihad Squad.”

Boebert erupted on the House floor against the resolution to censure Paul Gosar, shouting that Eric Swalwell was “sleeping with the enemy” and going after Omar in particular.

The jihad squad member from Minnesota has paid her husband – and not her brother-husband – the other one, over a million dollars in campaign funds. This member is allowed on the Foreign Affairs Committee while praising terrorists.

Omar unleashed in her response hours later.

“Luckily my dad raised me right, otherwise I might have gone to the floor to talk about this insurrectionist who sleeps with a pervert,” she tweeted. “I am grateful I was raised to be a decent human and not a deprived person who shamefully defecates & defiles the House of Representatives.”

Omar was seemingly referencing past reports about Boebert’s husband. The New York Post said back in January that Jayson Boebert “pleaded guilty to public indecency and lewd exposure, earning himself four days in jail and two years’ probation.”

