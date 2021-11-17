Boebert Rails Against ‘Jihad Squad’ Omar, SCREAMS About Swalwell ‘Sleeping With the Enemy’ in Floor Speech

On Wednesday, Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) spoke on the House floor in opposition to a censure resolution of Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) as only Lauren Boebert can.

Democrats are seeking to censure Gosar and strip him of his committee assignments after the Arizona congressman shared an anime video depicting him killing Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (R-NY).

In a one-minute floor speech, Boebert cited three Democratic House members whom she did not name, but their identities were clear: Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), Maxine Waters (D-CA), and Eric Swalwell (D-CA). She accused the trio of various infractions:

Democrat policies are so pathetic and have done so poorly, that the left has nothing else to do but troll the internet looking for ways to get offended and then try to target members and strip them of their committees. This is a dumb waste of the House’s time, but since the Speaker has designated the floor to discuss members’ inappropriate actions, shall we? The jihad squad member from Minnesota has paid her husband – and not her brother-husband – the other one, over a million dollars in campaign funds. This member is allowed on the Foreign Affairs Committee while praising terrorists. A Democrat chairwoman incited further violence in the streets outside of a courthouse. And then the cherry on top: my colleague and three-month presidential candidate from California who is on the Intelligence Committee slept with Fang Fang, a Chinese spy. Let me say that again, a member of Congress who received classified briefings was sleeping with the enemy! This is unacceptable!

Before terminating a contract with her husband’s consulting firm in 2020, Omar’s campaign had paid the group $1.1 million in the third quarter of 2020 alone. That brought the total for the 2019-2020 election cycle paid by her campaign to $2.8 million. As for Boebert’s “brother-husband” comment, that is a reference to a rumor that Omar had married her brother. There is no evidence to support the claim, which Omar has called “absolutely false and ridiculous.”

Boebert’s remark about a “Democrat chairwoman” refers to Waters, who in April told demonstrators at the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin to “get more confrontational” if the jury did not find him guilty of murdering George Floyd. An effort to censure Waters was mustered in the House, but it failed.

Lastly, Boebert’s “three-month presidential candidate” comment is about Swalwell, who briefly ran for the 2020 nomination. Swalwell was one of several California politicians for whom Christine Fang, a suspected Chinese spy, participated in fundraising activities. Some have alleged Swalwell had a romantic relationship with Fang, or “Fang Fang.” He has refused to say whether that is true.

