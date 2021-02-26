comScore Internet Points and Laughs at Viral Video of Golden Trump Statue Being Wheeled Around CPAC

By Tommy ChristopherFeb 26th, 2021, 8:02 am

Donald Trump has united thousands of Americans — in mockery of the squat golden statue of his likeness that was caught on camera being wheeled around the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC).

Bloomberg reporter William Turton captured the video — featuring a squat statue of a golden Trump garbed in a business suit and Rocky Balboa’s boxing shorts and red flip-flops, brandishing what appears to be a magic wand and a non-disclosure agreement, being wheeled through the event as attendees can be seen taking snapshots and cooing things like “Awesome!” and “That’s so cool!” and “Four more years.” — and posted it on Thursday night as part of a thread on CPAC happenings.

The spectacle prompted mockery from the left, right, and center of blue-check Twitter, much of it with a distinctly Biblical bent.

The phenomenon turned “Golden calf” into a top trending topic, and probably a while lot of clicks to the Exodus blog.

