‘It Is Going to Be a Red Wedding’: Jan. 6 Committee Airs Clips of Extremists Calling For Violence After Trump Promised ‘Wild’ Protest

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack at the U.S. Capitol played a compilation of clips showing far-right commentators calling for violence on the day of the attack.

During its hearing on Tuesday, the committee first showed former President Donald Trump’s Dec. 19, 2020 tweet calling on his supporters to come to Washington on Jan. 6 – the day Congress would certify Joe Biden’s electoral victory as president.

“Be there, will be wild!” he tweeted.

The committee then showed clips of fringe pro-Trump commentators, including Alex Jones and Tim Pool, responding excitedly to Trump’s call. It also showed clips of extremists calling for violence on Jan. 6.

“We’re going to only be saved by millions of Americans moving to Washington, and occupying the entire area, and if necessary, storming right into the Capitol,” said InfoWars host Matt Bracken on Dec. 31, 2020. “We know the rules of engagement. If you have enough people, you can push down any kind of a fence or a wall.”

“You better understand something, son, you better understand something,” said far-right pundit Salty Cracker on Dec. 30, 2020. “Red wave, bitch. It is going to be a red wedding going down Jan. 6.”

Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) would later explain that “red wedding” — a reference to a particularly bloody episode of HBO show Game of Thrones — is “a pop culture reference to manslaughter.”

“Motherfucker, you better look outside … Jan. 6, kick that fucking door open. Look down the street,” added Cracker.

The committee showed violent responses to Trump’s tweet from users on the social platform including: “Is the 6th D-Day? Is that why Trump wants everyone there?”; “Trump just told us all to come armed. Fucking A, this is happening”; “It ‘will be wild’ means we need volunteers for the firing squad.”

Raskin remarked that Trump’s tweet calling for a “wild” day caused the planning for the Jan. 6 protests to turn “openly homicidal.”

Watch above, via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com