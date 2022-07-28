Jan. 6 Committee Seeks Interviews with Trump Cabinet Officials, Spoke With Steve Mnuchin, Report Says

The House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol interviewed former Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and is seeking more depositions from some of former President Donald Trump’s other cabinet members.

ABC News first reported on Mnuchin’s interview on Thursday, which will likely feature prominently in the upcoming committee hearings slated to resume in September.

“Trump’s former Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, who reportedly discussed the possibility of invoking the 25th Amendment as a vehicle to remove Trump from office with then-Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, recently sat with committee investigators for a transcribed interview,” ABC News reported, citing sources familiar with the matter.

While the exact date of Mnuchin’s interview appears to remain unknown, ABC reports that Pompeo, who is tipped to be a potential 2024 GOP presidential candidate, will likely speak to the committee in “the coming days.”

News of the committee expanding its investigation into Trump’s cabinet is further evidence of the committee’s ongoing work to detail the days leading up to Jan. 6th, the event itself, and its aftermath in order to establish a causal link between Trump himself and the violence on that day.

Other key Trump officials with whom the committee is reportedly interested in speaking include former Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe and the former acting secretary for the Department of Homeland Security Chad Wolf.

Wolf would “be able to speak to Trump’s desire to order the federal government to seize voting machines,” and Ratcliffe has already been mentioned in the hearings by key witness Cassidy Hutchinson, a former top aide to then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows.

Hutchinson testified Ratcliffe told her he “felt that there could be dangerous repercussions, in terms of precedent set for elections, for our democracy, for the 6th. You know, he was hoping that we would concede.”

The committee is also reportedly focused on the Trump officials who resigned after Jan. 6 including former Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, the wife of Senate GOP leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), and former Education Secretary Betsy DeVos.

