The January 6 select committee has issued a new round of subpoenas, mostly directed at organizers of the pro-Trump rally that morning.

Prior to the storming of the Capitol, there was a big rally then-President Donald Trump spoke at, repeating the same false statements about the election he had ginned up for weeks.

The pro-Trump group Women for America First reportedly organized that rally. WFAF chair Amy Kremer was issued a subpoena, as was executive director Kylie Kremer.

Several individuals listed on permit paperwork for that January 6th rally have been subpoenaed as well, and perhaps the most notable name on this list of subpoenas is Katrina Pierson.

Pierson, you may remember, was a key figure on Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign. The committee cites AP reporting to say she was “reportedly involved in the organization of the January 5th and 6th rallies and was in direct communication with the former President about the rallies.”

Pierson sent out a tweet with clowns after the news broke:

🤡🤡🤡’s — Katrina Pierson (@KatrinaPierson) September 29, 2021

Last week the committee issued subpoenas for Trump allies like Mark Meadows and Steve Bannon.

