The House Select Committee investigating the January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol has issued its first subpoenas, demanding documents and private depositions from four close advisers to former President Donald Trump: former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Communications Dan Scavino, former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon, and Kash Patel, who served as the Chief of Staff to the Acting United States Secretary of Defense Christopher C. Miller.

CNN’s Erin Burnett discussed the subpoenas Thursday evening with chief congressional correspondent Manu Raju, with Burnett calling the development “extremely significant.”

The subpoenas were “asking for both documents and closed door depositions with these four very close allies of the former president,” Raju confirmed, requesting the documents by Oct. 7 and the depositions by the next week, seeking information “about what happened, the events and run up to January 6th and response on January 6th.”

“It still remains to be seen whether they will cooperate,” Raju added, noting that the individuals named were no longer working for the White House and the current administration would not be likely to protect these former officials.

CNN legal commentator Elie Honig concurred later that he expected that these four former Trump advisers would attempt to fight the subpoenas.

The New York Times had additional information about the activities of the former Trump advisers that drew the attention of the Jan. 6 committee:

Mr. Bannon was present at a meeting at the Willard Hotel the day before the violence, when plans were discussed to try to overturn the results of the election the next day, the committee stated. He was quoted as saying, “All hell is going to break loose tomorrow.” Mr. Meadows was involved in the planning of efforts to subvert the results of the election, the committee asserted. Mr. Scavino was in contact with Mr. Trump and others who planned the rallies that preceded the violence of Jan. 6, and Mr. Patel was reportedly in constant contact with Mr. Meadows on the day of the assault, the committee said.

Watch the video above, via CNN.

This is a breaking news story and has been updated.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com