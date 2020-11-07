comScore

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris Staffers Celebrate Victory Over Trump Seconds After Race is Called

By Tommy ChristopherNov 7th, 2020, 11:54 am

Scott Olson/Getty Images

Seconds after former Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Kamala Harris were declared the winners of the 2020 presidential election, current and former staffers of the new POTUS and VP-Elect began to celebrate on social media.

The call came at 11:24 AM, and staffers and family members were quick to celebrate the historic moment.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

You may also like: