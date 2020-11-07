Joe Biden and Kamala Harris Staffers Celebrate Victory Over Trump Seconds After Race is Called

Seconds after former Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Kamala Harris were declared the winners of the 2020 presidential election, current and former staffers of the new POTUS and VP-Elect began to celebrate on social media.

The call came at 11:24 AM, and staffers and family members were quick to celebrate the historic moment.

Omg omg omg omg omg — Meena Harris (@meenaharris) November 7, 2020

Happy Saturday! @CNN calling it for Biden! And calls PA for Biden! Congratulations @JoeBiden @KamalaHarris — Katie Naranjo (@KatieNaranjo) November 7, 2020

God I am so happy but also just so relieved — Meena Harris (@meenaharris) November 7, 2020

We organized. We built relationships. We developed leaders. We had meaningful conversations with voters. We knocked on enough doors. Made enough calls. Sent too many texts. And we won. pic.twitter.com/Yeom33AKoN — Anatole Jenkins (@AnatoleJenkins) November 7, 2020

OMG it’s happening…our next Vice President of the United States…our first-ever MADAM Vice President…my sister, @KamalaHarris! 😭😭😭🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 — Maya Harris (@mayaharris_) November 7, 2020

MADAM VICE PRESIDENT SOUNDS PRETTY DAMN GOOD!!!!!!!! — Meena Harris (@meenaharris) November 7, 2020

This tweet has been pinned atop my feed for more than four years. My daily reminder to keep fighting and keep faith. That work continues, even with this result, but I’m so proud of everyone who did so much these last four years to help end this national nightmare. pic.twitter.com/EFahads2g1 — Ian Sams (@IanSams) November 7, 2020

the good fight is always worth it — Caitlin Mitchell (@k8thegr8est) November 7, 2020

Crying tears of joy. @JoeBiden is going to be our next President and @KamalaHarris — a Black, South Asian woman — is going to be our next Vice President. pic.twitter.com/B8XAgU5Uxf — Geoff Burgan (@GeoffBurgan) November 7, 2020

After nearly 2 years I can now exhale 😬 — Meena Harris (@meenaharris) November 7, 2020

We did this. You did this. I’m so proud of us. — Meena Harris (@meenaharris) November 7, 2020

Mommy taught us we could be and do anything. She would be beyond proud today.😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/OZEw6MCPCD — Maya Harris (@mayaharris_) November 7, 2020

wow we really did it pic.twitter.com/Mv8iFP1aRy — Eric Bravo (@_ericbravo) November 7, 2020

congrats, america. we did it 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/j6W5U99z0K — clarke humphrey (@_clarkekent) November 7, 2020

The 46th President of the United States of America Joseph R. Biden pic.twitter.com/sXZiFrgofM — TJ Ducklo (@TDucklo) November 7, 2020

48 years *to the day* after Joe Biden was elected to the United States Senate and spent a career fighting for working class families to get a fair shot, Joe Biden is elected president and will bring that fight to the White House. — TJ Ducklo (@TDucklo) November 7, 2020

Thank you, America. — Karine Jean-Pierre (@K_JeanPierre) November 7, 2020

My 4 year old just yelled “BLACK GIRLS ARE WELCOME TO BE PRESIDENT!” — Meena Harris (@meenaharris) November 7, 2020

