On Saturday morning, CNN called the race in Pennsylvania and stated that according to their projection, Democrat Joe Biden has been elected to serve as the 46th president of the United States, defeating incumbent Republican Donald Trump.

CNN made the announcement both on air and online, followed quickly by Fox News, the AP, and many other press outlets. All reported that Joe Biden and running mate Kamala Harris have defeated Donald Trump and vice president Mike Pence.

BREAKING: JOE BIDEN WINS Joe Biden will be the 46th president of the United States, CNN projects, after a victory in Pennsylvania puts the Scranton-born Democrat over 270 https://t.co/pZ8pr4cMTG #CNNElection pic.twitter.com/4pbJtzY1FT — CNN (@CNN) November 7, 2020

CNN made the call just minutes before Trump’s legal team was scheduled to hold a press conference in Philadelphia about their ongoing efforts to challenge the integrity of the vote.

The close election was ultimately not called until days after votes were cast, as counting continued throughout the week and the Trump campaign repeatedly challenged both the vote counts and the press calling the races. Eventually, however, the math simply excluded any other outcome.

After the announcements were made, there were a number of emotional reactions and celebration on social media, of course, from members of the Biden-Harris team.

Watch the historic announcement above via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]