WATCH: Van Jones Breaks Down in Tears on CNN in Emotional Reaction to Biden Call

Van Jones broke down on air just after CNN called former Vice President Joe Biden as the winner of the 2020 election.

In a powerful, candid broadcast moment, the CNN commentator delivered an emotional two-minute commentary when asked for his thoughts on Biden having been declared the victor, and President Donald Trump having been defeated.

“It’s easier to be a parent this morning, it’s easier to be a dad,” Jones said — choking up from the outset. “It’s easier to tell your kids character matters, it matters. Tell them the truth matters. Being a good person matters.”

At this point, Jones began to fully break down.

“And it’s easier for a lot of people. If you’re Muslim in this country, you don’t have to worry if the president doesn’t want you here,” he said. “If you’re an immigrant, you don’t have to worry about your babies being snatched away or send DREAMers back for no reason. It’s vindication for a lot of people who have really suffered.”

“‘I can’t breathe,’ that wasn’t just George Floyd. A lot of people have felt they couldn’t breathe. Every day you’re waking up and getting tweets, and you’re going to the store and people who have been afraid to show their racism are getting nastier and nastier to you. And you’re worried about your kids, and you’re worried about your sister, can she just go to Walmart and get back into her car without somebody saying something to her. And you’ve spent so much of your life energy just trying to hold it together.”

Jones concluded by directing the message to his sons.

“I just want my sons to look at this,” Jones said. “It’s easy to do it the cheap way, and get away with stuff. But it comes back around. It comes back around. And this is a good day for this country.”

