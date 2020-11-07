Joe Biden is the projected winner of the 2020 presidential election. As expected, President Donald Trump is not conceding yet.

“We all know why Joe Biden is rushing to falsely pose as the winner,” the president (who himself repeatedly and prematurely made false claims of victory) said in a statement Saturday morning, “and why his media allies are trying so hard to help him: they don’t want the truth to be exposed.”

He continued pushing claims about voter fraud and said, “Legal votes decide who is president, not the news media.”

He accused Biden of “hiding” and said he’s fighting for an “honest” vote count.

After Joe Biden is elected President, Trump campaign releases this statement from President Trump, who continues to make a series of false claims and vows: “I will not rest until the American People have the honest vote count they deserve and that Democracy demands.” pic.twitter.com/lZmVUzNDCA — Jeremy Diamond (@JDiamond1) November 7, 2020

