Trump Is Not Conceding Yet, Says Biden and the Media ‘Don’t Want the Truth to Be Exposed’

By Josh FeldmanNov 7th, 2020, 12:04 pm

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Joe Biden is the projected winner of the 2020 presidential election. As expected, President Donald Trump is not conceding yet.

“We all know why Joe Biden is rushing to falsely pose as the winner,” the president (who himself repeatedly and prematurely made false claims of victory) said in a statement Saturday morning, “and why his media allies are trying so hard to help him: they don’t want the truth to be exposed.”

He continued pushing claims about voter fraud and said, “Legal votes decide who is president, not the news media.”

He accused Biden of “hiding” and said he’s fighting for an “honest” vote count.

Josh Feldman - Senior Editor

