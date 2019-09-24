Former Vice President and current Democratic presidential frontrunner Joe Biden got emotional when someone in the crowd noticed an eagle flying over a campaign event, prompting Biden to recall the night his son Beau Biden died.

While taking questions from the audience in Iowa Friday, someone pointed the bird out, and Biden chirpily noted: “I just want you to know I got an eagle on my lake, an eagle, bald eagle on my lake, and I’ll tell you what, they are incredible.”

“And by the way, you know, my son loved the house I live in, my deceased son Beau, the attorney general and war hero, and he used to love to come over and sit on this 10 acre pond that’s behind our house, the house I built,” Biden continued, becoming emotional.

He stopped for a moment and said “Wow, it’s too personal,” but then continued after a pause.

“Anyway. and he loved to sit there and just watch the eagle come and land on the other side of the lake,” Biden said. “And it’s funny, on the night he died, I came home and sat in his chair on the little dock, kind of like this but 1/5 of the size, and I watched that eagle take off, and circled and circled and circled, and flew away.”

“I haven’t seen the eagle since. So maybe that’s my Beau,” Biden said.

Watch the clip above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com