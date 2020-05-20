Joe Biden Takes 7-Point Lead Over Trump on Handling of Coronavirus in New Poll

Former Vice President Joe Biden has taken a seven point lead over President Donald Trump on the issue of handling the spread of the coronavirus, according to a new poll.

A new Morning Consult poll shows that Biden is now significantly more trusted than Trump on containing the pandemic, after the two were tied on the issue the last time the poll was taken:

The former vice president has begun to make gains on the issue of coronavirus, with 42 percent trusting him the most to handle COVID-19’s spread (up 4 points since mid-March), compared to 35 percent who trust the president (down 3 points).

As the pollster notes, however, Biden’s lead on coronavirus is greater than his overall lead in the poll, with 46 percent saying they prefer Biden versus 41 percent for Trump. That result is consistent with other recent polls that show Trump’s overall approval much more durable than that of his response to the coronavirus.

Biden holds a smaller lead over Trump on the issue of handling relations with China, with 40 percent trusting Biden versus 38 percent for Trump.

This result comes amid concern from analysts and others over the Biden campaign’s visibility, or lack thereof, during the pandemic. Biden himself pointed out, last week, that despite being confined to his home and restricted to virtual campaigning, he’s still beating Trump in the polls.

“Based on the outcome of all the national polling data, we seem to be doing very well,” Biden told a local news anchor. “And as a matter of fact, in a bizarre way, the president, the more he’s out there the more he hurts himself, I think.”

While Trump’s approval numbers have shown resistance to the negative public opinion of the coronavirus response, Biden has shown resistance to attacks by Trump and the Republicans. A recent RNC poll tested out twenty lines of attack on the former VP, none of which had a measurable impact on Biden’s support, portending a stubbornly consistent race to come.

