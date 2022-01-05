Jon Stewart Mocks Anti-Semitic Portrayal of Goblins in Harry Potter

Comedian Jon Stewart mocked the anti-Semitic portrayal of the goblins in J.K. Rowling’s Harry Potter series.

“Talking to people, here’s what I say – ‘have you ever seen a Harry Potter movie? Have you ever seen the scenes in Gringotts Bank? Do you know what those folks who run the bank are? Jews,’” he said.

“I just want to show you a caricature. And they’re like, ‘Oh, look at that, that’s from Harry Potter!’” Stewart continued. “And you’re like, ‘No, that’s a caricature of a Jew from an anti-Semitic piece of literature.’”

The literature Stewart was referring to was Protocols of the Elders of Zion, a classic anti-Semitic work from the early 20th century.

Although the podcast episode is from December, it went viral on Twitter this week courtesy of progressive activist Rafael Shimunov.

So @jonstewart recently broke Hollywood’s complete silence on @jk_rowling unapologetically maintaining antisemitic folklore through Harry Potter. pic.twitter.com/ezWrxpzryB — raf (@rafaelshimunov) January 3, 2022

Jon Stewart himself responded to coverage of his comments, disputing that he ever accused Rowling of anti-semitism.

“There is no reasonable person that could have watched it and not seen it as a lighthearted conversation amongst colleagues and chums,” Stewart said.

“I do not think J.K. Rowling is anti-Semitic. I did not accuse her of being anti-Semitic. I do not think that the Harry Potter movies are anti-Semitic. I really love the Harry Potter movies, probably too much for a gentleman of my considerable age,” Stewart said.

Newsweek et al, may eat my ass. pic.twitter.com/eRoYYeNRi1 — Jon Stewart (@jonstewart) January 5, 2022

Nonetheless, amid the brouhaha the U.K. Jewish community came to Rowling’s defense.

Our statement on suggestions that JK Rowling’s portrayal of the goblins in the Harry Potter series is antisemitic pic.twitter.com/v9twpzkxM4 — Campaign Against Antisemitism (@antisemitism) January 5, 2022

‘She’s been a great friend of the Jewish community.’ Jewish Chronicle editor @JakeWSimons questions why comedian Jon Stewart has accused JK Rowling of antisemitism in the movie Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone – twenty years after the film was released. pic.twitter.com/qloYGH231K — GB News (@GBNEWS) January 5, 2022

