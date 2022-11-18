JUST IN: DOJ Appoints Special Counsel in Trump Criminal Probe

Merrick Garland, President Joe Biden’s attorney general, appointed a special counsel to determine whether or not former President Donald Trump should face criminal charges, reported Reuters Friday.

The Department of Justice has named a “special prosecutor to investigate the entirety of the dept’s criminal investigation into the unlawful retention of national defense info at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home, Reuters reported, citing a senior DOJ official.

CNN reported that the special counsel will also oversee parts of the Jan. 6 investigation “that touch on the former president.”

The Wall Street Journal first broke the story on Friday, just three days after Trump announced plans to run for president in 2024. The Justice Department has a longstanding tradition of not indicting political candidates during election cycles.

This is a developing story…

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com