BREAKING: Adam Frisch Concedes to Lauren Boebert

Democrat Adam Frisch has called Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) to concede, CNN reported Friday afternoon.

CNN Newsroom anchor Ana Cabrera reported that Frisch announced he had just called Boebert to concede the race for Colorado’s third congressional district.

“There will still be an automatic recount done by the Secretary of State because this one is extremely close, but, again, Lauren Boebert’s challenger has now conceded,” said Cabrera.

Frisch made the announcement official via a Facebook Live video:

Watch the video above, via CNN.

This is a breaking story and may be updated.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com