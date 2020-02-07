A cruise ship with 12 quarantined passengers has docked in the New York metropolitan area. Those passengers are going to be screened for the deadly coronavirus.

The Royal Caribbean cruise liner docked in Bayonne, NJ on Friday morning — where officials from the CDC were on hand to board the ship and get the passengers off. The CDC told CNN’s Polo Sandoval that the 12 quarantined passengers had a history of travel to China. New York ABC affiliate WABC reports that the passengers in question all began showing symptoms while at sea.

“We are participating in elevated levels of guest screening to check the spread of coronavirus,” said Royal Caribbean in a statement. “We are closely monitoring developments regarding coronavirus and have rigorous medical protocols in place onboard our ships.”

The WABC report notes that officials are speculating that the 12 passengers could have the flu.

A passenger told CNN that he had no idea what was happened on board until he saw the news on TV inside his cabin.

Watch above, via CNN.

