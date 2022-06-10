JUST IN: Ex-Fox News Editor Chris Stirewalt, Who Blames Network For Fueling Capitol Riot, to Testify at Hearings

Ex-Fox News personality-turned-NewsNation political editor and Fox critic Chris Stirewalt broke news when he told anchor Adrienne Bankert that he’s been called to testify before the Jan. 6 committee on Monday.

Stirewalt has become a frequent and vociferous critic of his former employer and its handling of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, and now he’ll take the witness chair at the bombshell hearings investigating that attack.

On Friday morning’s edition of NewsNation’s Morning In America with Adrienne, Bankert asked for Stirewalt’s take on Thursday night’s hearing but got a big scoop instead.

“I should first disclose, I should say that I have been called to testify before this committee, and I will do so on Monday. And so just, in dull disclosure that,” Stirewalt said, before launching into a lengthy metaphor about a blind elephant.

When he finished that, Bankert circled back to the other elephant in the room:

ADRIENNE BANKERT: But you dropped a little bit of a bombshell there saying that you’re called in to testify and you will testify. Why in the world are you testifying in this January six hearing? CHRIS STIREWALT: Well, I am not in a position now to tell you what my testimony will be about. I just want to make sure that folks know that I am so that it so so that I’m not playing any hidden ball tricks here. I was asked to testify and I, and I got to go. ADRIENNE BANKERT: Yeah, but just to inform people, because there are all kinds of people who are asked to testify, including journalists. Is it because of some of the reporting that went out that day? Can you at least tell us that? CHRIS STIREWALT: As I say, I’m not in a position to tell you what I’m going to testify about. I just wanted to make sure that folks knew that I was going to participate there.

Watch above via NewsNation.

