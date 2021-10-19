JUST IN: Plane Crashes Outside Houston, TX After Failing to Take Off; 1 Injured

Emergency services mobilized on Tuesday in response to a small plane crash outside of Houston, Texas.

Reports indicate that the plane was attempting to take off from Houston Executive Airport and fly to Boston. Waller County Judge Trey Duhon posted a social media statement saying the plane failed to attain altitude by the time it reached the end of the runway, crossing the road before coming to a fiery stop in a nearby field.

“Early reports indicate that all 19 passengers and crew safely exited the aircraft and there is a report of 1 injury with a passenger reporting back pain,” Duhon added. “At this time, numerous first responders are on scene and the plane is on fire and burning off jet fuel.”

LIVE: Crews have responded to a plane crash in Katy, Texas, which is near Houston. https://t.co/lem63EmioI — WSVN 7 News (@wsvn) October 19, 2021

