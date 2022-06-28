Surprise Jan. 6 Hearing to Focus on Trump’s Kids Plotting to Stop the Election Certification: Report

The surprise January 6 Committee hearing set for Tuesday afternoon may focus on discussions of former President Donald Trump’s kids about election strategies and possible ways to disrupt the 2020 election’s certification according to a new report by The Guardian.

The committee announced a new hearing would take place on Tuesday, though they were vague about the “recently obtained evidence” and “witness testimony” it would entail. The Guardian reports that the proceeding will gravitate around phone calls and conversations documented by Alex Holder, the filmmaker who recently provided the committee with newly-revealed footage of Trump and his inner circle.

The report states that when Holder gave testimony to the committee, he caught their interest when he told them he attended an invitation-only event at the Trump International hotel in Washington D.C. on the night of the first 2020 election presidential debate. During the event, Holder reportedly documented calls where Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump discussed election strategies and other conversations before Donald Jr. asked Holder to leave.

Judging by the report, the January 6 Committee is interested in seeing whether Trump’s kids had planned ahead of time to stop the certification of the election and force a continent election if the ex-president was on track to lose. Much of this has to do with how the idea might have passed between Donald Jr. to Steve Bannon.

From The Guardian:

On the night of the first presidential debate, Trump’s top former strategist Steve Bannon said in an interview with HBO’s The Circus that the outcome of the 2020 election would be decided at the state level and eventually at the congressional certification on January 6. “They’re going to try and overturn this election with uncertified votes,” Bannon said. Asked how he expects the election to end, Bannon said: “Right before noon on the 20th, in a vote in the House, Trump will win the presidency.” The select committee believes that ideas such as Bannon’s were communicated to advisors to Donald Jr and his fiancee, Kimberly Guilfoyle, even before the 2020 election had taken place, the sources said – leading House investigators to want to review the Trump hotel footage.

