The January 6 Committee announced plans to hold a last-minute hearing on Tuesday after they were previously expected to take a break for the next two weeks.

The Committee sent out a media notice announcing a new hearing for 1:00 p.m. ET, saying it will be used to “present recently obtained evidence and receive witness testimony.” The precise nature of this evidence and testimony is currently unknown at this time.

The Select Committee will convene a hearing tomorrow, June 28 at 1:00pm to present recently obtained evidence and receive witness testimony.https://t.co/6knNdD9UWb — January 6th Committee (@January6thCmte) June 27, 2022

The new hearing comes as a surprise since Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-MS) previously said there wouldn’t be any more hearings until mid-July. POLITICO’s Kyle Cheney observed that the evidence the committee alludes too “must be time sensitive,” given the hearing’s sudden formation.

After foreshadowing a two-week break, seems significant they would drop a sudden hearing. Must be time sensitive. — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) June 27, 2022

Despite the cryptic nature of the announcement, it’s possible the evidence will come from the documentary footage the January 6 Committee recently received from filmmaker Alex Holder, who recently provided them with unseen footage of ex-President Donald Trump and his family. The hearing comes after the committee’s last proceeding heard from Justice Department officials who testified on Trump’s attempts to pressure them into backing up his “rigged” election claims.

