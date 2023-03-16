Kamala Harris Laughs Out Loud At Mike Pence Reason For Refusing To Testify Against Trump

Vice President Kamala Harris and late-night host Stephen Colbert laughed out loud at former Vice President Mike Pence for his attempt to get out of testifying against former President Donald Trump about the riot that saw Trump’s supporters targeting Pence for execution.

The former VP has already stated numerous times that he intends to block any effort to compel his testimony against Trump, telling NBC News:

Subpoenaing a former vice president to testify in court against the president with whom they served, I believe is unprecedented in American history. But as I said last week, I believe it’s also unconstitutional. And we’ll make that case through the ordinary judicial processes, but my counsel informs me that I’m, I’m constrained from speaking about it any further, but I stand by what I said. And I will continue to.

Pence has challenged the special counsel’s subpoena based on the U.S. Constitution’s “speech and debate” clause.

On Wednesday night’s edition of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, the host asked Harris for her opinion of Pence’s maneuver:

STEPHEN COLBERT: I’m going to ask you something about being in the executive branch. Are you in the executive branch, or are you in the legislative branch as the president of the Senate? VP KAMALA HARRIS: (LAUGHS). STEPHEN COLBERT: Because Mike Pence has said he won’t answer the subpoena given to him by the special counsel looking into January 6 and the documents case, because as the president of the Senate, he’s a member of the legislature. Therefore, separation of powers and the, what’s it called, the debate, speech and debate clause protects him from that. So you, Vice President Kamala Harris, are you in the executive branch or are you in the legislative branch? VP KAMALA HARRIS: I am in the executive branch! (LAUGHS) STEPHEN COLBERT: Is it like check one, you get to pick when you go in there? Or is it like pick fish or chicken when you get the job and you just pick the legislative branch? What do you make of that argument? VP KAMALA HARRIS: I don’t make much of it. (LAUGHS) I think that well, listen, it is a fact that as vice president United States, I am also president of the Senate. And, as has been the case for every vice president before me. So that is a fact. But this is without any question, the executive branch of government. STEPHEN COLBERT: Okay, good.

Watch above via The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

