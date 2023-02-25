Mike Pence Rails Against ‘Unprecedented’ Effort to Get Him to Testify Against Trump in Jan 6 Probe

Former Vice President Mike Pence vowed to fight an effort by special counsel Jack Smith to force him into testifying against former President Donald Trump in a January 6 probe.

During a sit-down with NBC’s Ali Vitali, Pence discussed a number of topics, including his potential 2024 presidential run and recent reports that Smith is looking to compel Pence to testify in a probe into the January 6 Capitol riot.

Pence called the effort “unprecedented” and potentially “unconstitutional.”

“Subpoenaing a former vice president to testify in court against the president with whom they served, I believe is unprecedented in American history,” Pence said. “But as I said last week, I believe it’s also unconstitutional. And we’ll make that case through the ordinary judicial processes, but my counsel informs me that I’m, I’m constrained from speaking about it any further, but I stand by what I said. And I will continue to.”

“I know that you can’t talk about the specifics of the case, but I wonder if you can just zoom out and talk about if you think the Department of Justice’s investigation into potentially overturning an election is valid, is legitimate?” Vitali asked.

Pence reiterated previous criticism for Trump’s handling of the January 6 riot, but said he still will not be forced to testify.

“Well, as I’ve said before, I believe January 6 was a tragic day. I had no right to overturn the election. President Trump was wrong. I’ve said and I’ve written repeatedly that I thought his words that day were reckless and endangered my family and people that were at the Capitol. But I’m not convinced that taking bad advice from lawyers is a crime. But I’ll let the processes play out,” he said.

Watch above via MSNBC.

