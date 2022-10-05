Kamala Harris' Secret Service Motorcade Involved Accident, Agents Failed to Accurately Report the Incident: Report

A Secret Service SUV carrying Vice President Kamala Harris was involved in an accident Monday, and agents tasked with transporting her to and from the White House failed to accurately report the incident to their superiors.

According to the Washington Post, Harris was traveling in a motorcade en route to the White House Monday morning when the vehicle she was riding in struck a curb. The SUV was disabled at around 10:20 a.m. ET.

Harris was hurried into another vehicle and then transported to the White House without incident, the report claims.

A video shared on TikTok purported to show the incident, which the Post reported occurred in the Foggy Bottom neighborhood of the country’s capital.

Moshe Schwartz with Yeshiva World News claimed the Secret Service did not confirm the incident until the video emerged. The person who recorded the video commented they had seen a “crash” and that Harris was seen exiting the vehicle.

Would point out that they didn’t even reveal this happened until they were asked about this video by @ccadelago.https://t.co/fc9BLuc6N6 — Moshe Schwartz (@YWNReporter) October 5, 2022

According to the Post, the agents involved informed their superiors of the delay, but neglected to properly convey the context:

The routine nature of the travel and the high level of training required for agents who drive the president and vice president led many in the Secret Service, as well as Harris, to question how such an accident could happen. The Secret Service also failed to note key details of the incident in an electronic message formally alerting senior leadership to the motorcade’s delay. The agency’s protective intelligence division reported that “a mechanical failure” in the lead car had forced agents to transfer Harris to another vehicle during a scheduled movement to the White House, according to details of the alert shared with The Washington Post.

Secret Service Director Kim Cheatle was reportedly informed by Monday afternoon of the full context of the incident.

