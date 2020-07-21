White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany condemned The New York Times on Tuesday for what she said was an “appalling” attack on Dr. Deborah Birx.

Closing Tuesday’s White House press briefing, McEnany said she “wanted to note” Birx’s achievements, including her service as an Army colonel and as the State Department’s global AIDS coordinator. “It is appalling, the attack that I saw, on her in The New York Times, based on no facts,” McEnany said.

“I have not seen anyone poring over data the way Dr. Birx has, and the attack on her was frankly appalling and egregious, and The New York Times should be ashamed of themselves,” she added.

The remarks came after a Times report on the federal government’s response to the coronavirus, which described Birx as “a constant source of upbeat news for the president and his aides, walking the halls with charts emphasizing that outbreaks were gradually easing.” The report also suggested she was “more central than publicly known” to the administration’s judgment the severity of virus was diminishing while Dr. Anthony Fauci held a “dark view of the circumstances,” which he characterized as “the skunk at the garden party.”

Fauci and Birx, who have been friends for three decades, both serve on the White House Coronavirus Task Force chaired by Vice President Mike Pence. The administration’s response has been criticized amid a surge of the virus in the United States, even as it declines in many European nations.

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]