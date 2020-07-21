Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder was arrested Tuesday for taking part in a $60 million bribery scheme.

Householder, who returned to office after a 12-year hiatus, was previously under federal investigation for money laundering and irregular campaign practices in 2004. No charges were filed in the initial investigation.

He was arrested alongside former Ohio Chairman Matt Borges, Householder’s adviser Jeff Longstreth, and two lobbyists.

Householder was named the Ohio Speaker of the House in 2001 after serving in the state house for five years. He spent two terms as speaker before leaving office in 2004, the year he was initially investigated. In 2016, Householder ran to get his seat back and won with 72 percent of the vote. Three years later, Householder was once again named Speaker of the House.

In April 2018, Householder filed a lawsuit against several Political Action Committees for defamation. Ads by the Conservative Alliance PAC and Honor and Principles PAC accused Householder of being guilty of criminal activity and making illegal deals. One of the defendants named was Matt Schlapp, who didn’t authorize the Conservative Alliance PAC to use his name as a board member. Householder was seeking $25,000 in damages.

“Those are lies,” the lawsuit stated. “It is a well-known and widely reported fact that Plaintiff Householder has never been charged with a crime.”

More than two years later, Householder was arrested with assistance by the FBI under a similar scheme. United States Attorney David DeVillers has not yet discussed details of the case, but a press conference is schedule at 2:30 p.m. ET. around the specifics of the charges.

