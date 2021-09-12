Ken Paxton Deletes Widely-Criticized Tweet Marking 9/11 Anniversary With Image of Plane Flying Towards Tower

By Josh FeldmanSep 12th, 2021, 12:10 pm
 
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton

Brandon Bell/Getty Images

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton took down a tweet Saturday marking the anniversary of 9/11 after receiving criticism for the image he shared.

“20 yrs ago today our country was attacked. Our enemies turned planes into missiles & used them to strike at the heart of American Democracy. We must #neverforget the almost 3000 Americans that perished. Please spend a few moments today remembering & praying for the families. #911,” Paxton tweeted.

It wasn’t the message he posted that got people’s attention, but rather the painting he shared alongside it, which many felt to be in poor taste:

Ken Paxton Criticized for 9/11 Tweet

The tweet was taken down on Sunday morning, after Paxton received criticism and mockery for sharing the painting:

Josh Feldman - Senior Editor

Josh Feldman is a Senior Editor at Mediaite. Email him here: josh@mediaite.com Follow him on Twitter: @feldmaniac