Ken Paxton Deletes Widely-Criticized Tweet Marking 9/11 Anniversary With Image of Plane Flying Towards Tower

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton took down a tweet Saturday marking the anniversary of 9/11 after receiving criticism for the image he shared.

“20 yrs ago today our country was attacked. Our enemies turned planes into missiles & used them to strike at the heart of American Democracy. We must #neverforget the almost 3000 Americans that perished. Please spend a few moments today remembering & praying for the families. #911,” Paxton tweeted.

It wasn’t the message he posted that got people’s attention, but rather the painting he shared alongside it, which many felt to be in poor taste:

The tweet was taken down on Sunday morning, after Paxton received criticism and mockery for sharing the painting:

The image here, which one might call tone-deaf with some understatement, is about a decade old. (1/) https://t.co/9PvYhuPe7M — Philip Bump (@pbump) September 12, 2021

This painting captures the moment just before I saw this painting. — Jason Ross (@jasonjross) September 11, 2021

What in the fresh hell is this — Molly Knight (@molly_knight) September 11, 2021

wtf is this picture? — Kim Masters (@kimmasters) September 11, 2021

Does this image choice strike anyone else as … um … less than tasteful…? https://t.co/MgsF628EAM — Joy-Ann (Pro-Democracy) Reid 😷 (@JoyAnnReid) September 12, 2021

What tf is the matter with you? — Benjamin Dreyer (@BCDreyer) September 11, 2021

✍🏼✍🏼✍🏼 — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) September 11, 2021

…what the hell is this image? https://t.co/ynV4U6d4cq — Jessica Huseman (@JessicaHuseman) September 11, 2021

