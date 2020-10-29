Knife Attacker Kills Three in Nice, France in Suspected Terror Attack

France is reeling from a suspected terror attack after a knifeman killed three people inside a church in Nice.

Multiple reports citing French police sources say the attack took place at the Notre-Dame de L’Assomption Basilica, where the three victims were confirmed dead. Nice mayor Christian Estrosi said the killer repeatedly said “Allahu Akbar” as he was being taken into custody, so the attack is being looked at as a terrorist incident.

Estrosi said the attacker used a knife to kill his victims, including an elderly woman whose throat was slit to the point that the mayor described her as “virtually decapitated.” French President Emmanuel Macron is heading to Nice to address the situation, which comes after a series of recent terror attacks in the country.

“We have two people killed inside the church, and a third person who was in a bar facing the church where she had taken refuge,” Estrosi said, according to The Guardian. “Enough is enough…we have to remove this Islamo-fascism from our territory.”

In separate but related news, France saw another attack on Thursday when a security guard was assaulted outside the French consulate in the Saudi Arabian city of Jeddah. The attacker was reportedly placed under arrest, and the guard has been hospitalized.

Watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]