Trump Cuts In as Fox’s Bret Baier Confronts Him On ‘Painfully High’ Gas Prices: ‘Excuse Me!’

President Donald Trump repeatedly interrupted Fox News anchor Bret Baier when he brought up the “painfully high” gas prices to object and insist they’ll drop quickly .

The president has just wrapped up a high-stakes trip to Beijing, China, where he was feted by and conferred with President Xi amid a blanket of pageantry and secrecy. The trip drew the attention of the world and concern over Trump’s statements about Taiwan.

Baier scored an extensive sit-down with President Trump in Beijing, which aired on Friday night’s edition of Fox News Channel’s Special Report.

In one exchange, Baier confronted the president over high gas prices and inflation numbers that came out this week:

BAIER: China got three tankers out this week filled with Iranian oil. TRUMP: Because we allowed that to happen. BAIER: You did. TRUMP: We allowed that to happen, yeah. BAIER: Before this trip. Gas prices in America are still high. Painfully high for… (CROSSTALK) TRUMP: They’re going to drop like a rock as it’s over. BAIER: Once it’s over, yeah. TRUMP: They’ll drop… (CROSSTALK) BAIER: Painfully high though now, and — and could be creeping higher before… TRUMP: Well, lower than Biden. BAIER: … it’s done. TRUMP: Excuse me, lower than Biden, and much lower than people thought they’d be. BAIER: This inflation number is going up. You’re right, it’s much lower than President Biden’s was. But it’s going up under you, the numbers are. You can imagine Democrats and political pundits jumped… TRUMP: The people get it. BAIER: Jumped all over this statement that… TRUMP: The people get it. BAIER: … you made the other day. You were asked on the — when you were leaving… (BEGIN VIDEO CLIP) QUESTION: What extent are Americans’ financial situations motivating to you make a deal? TRUMP: Not even a little bit. The only thing that matters, I’m talking about Iran, they can’t have a nuclear weapon. I don’t think about Americans’ financial situation. I don’t think about anybody. I think about one thing. We cannot let Iran have a nuclear weapon, that’s all. (END VIDEO CLIP) TRUMP: That’s right. That’s a perfect statement. I’d make it again. BAIER: But you can imagine… TRUMP: Because you can… BAIER: … how many people stopped the sound bite at… TRUMP: No, no. BAIER: … “I don’t think about Americans’ financial situation.” TRUMP: No, they played that out. BAIER: So what’s your response to that framework? TRUMP: It’s very simple. When people hear me say it, everybody agrees, short-term pain, it’s going to be short-term pain. But the pain is much less than people thought. Because people thought that oil would go up to $250. You know, it was $99 yesterday, $99 a barrel. I thought it might go up to 200. I was OK with that, not that I wanted it, but you cannot let them have a nuclear weapon. They will use it on us.

Watch above via Fox News Channel’s Special Report.

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