Eric Trump Accuses Jen Psaki of ‘Blatant Lies’ as He Announces Lawsuit Against Her and MS NOW

Eric Trump said on Friday that he plans on suing MS NOW and one of its hosts, Jen Psaki, accusing them of pushing “blatant lies.”

“I intend to sue [Jen Psaki] and [MS NOW] over the below clip,” Trump posted to X.

The son of President Donald Trump was responding to a clip of Psaki from her show The Briefing, where she discussed Eric Trump joining his father on his trip to Beijing this week.

Trump wrote that he had nothing to do with any official talks taking place during the trip.

He wrote:

To be clear: Contrary to her monolog [sic] and blatant lies, I have NEVER been on the board of ALT5 — not now, not ever. Any person with basic access to Google and willing to open a company’s annual report or proxy statements would know this. I have had zero involvement in any merger discussions involving any public entity I do not run or control. I have zero business interests in China. No properties, no investments, nothing! I joined this trip for one reason: as a loving son who adores my father and wouldn’t miss being by his side for this incredible moment. During the bilateral talks [Lara Trump] and I went to the Great Wall of China.

In the clip, Psaki referred to Trump as a board member of the company ALT5 Sigma, showing footage of him ringing the opening bell at the NASDAQ with the company logo below him and behind him.

I intend to sue @jrpsaki and @MSNOWNews over the below clip. To be clear: • Contrary to her monolog and blatant lies, I have NEVER been on the board of ALT5 — not now, not ever. Any person with basic access to Google and willing to open a company’s annual report or proxy… — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) May 15, 2026

Eric Trump was listed as a board observer and advisor for Alt5 Sigma Corp., a Las Vegas-based fintech company that rebranded as AI Financial Corp, but he was removed from the company’s site in April, Bloomberg first reported. The company entered a partnership with World Liberty Financial last August, which was founded by the president and his sons.

During her monologue, Psaki read from a Financial Times report about Eric Trump accompanying his father on the China trip while “a company linked to him and the US president’s family explores a deal with a Chinese chipmaker that American lawmakers have warned is connected to the ruling Communist Party.”

Psaki said during her show:

Guess where Trump’s adult son, Eric, is right now? Well, he’s with his father in China. Now, Eric Trump does not have a role in the U.S. government. In fact, he’s supposed to be sort of firewalled off from any US government activities because he took over the family businesses when his father reentered the White House, supposedly to prevent conflicts of interest. But there he is. You can see him. Now, I should say that when asked about Eric Trump joining the trip, the White house simply said that there were no conflicts of interest there. I guess thanks for that. A spokesperson for Eric himself said that Eric was just joining the president in his own personal capacity, saying that Eric will not participate in any discussions or meetings related to any business entity and that Eric Trump does not have business ventures in China or plans on doing business with China. Now, that is quite an interesting denial, given this piece in the Financial Times out just today. And here’s the headline. “Eric Trump joins Beijing trip as family linked group chases China deal.” You see Eric is on the board of a company called ALT5 Sigma. And you can see him and Don Jr. here ringing the opening bell at the NASDAQ with the name of that company and the name of the Trump family crypto company right behind them. Well today while Eric is in China with his dad, the Financial Times is reporting that this company has a memorandum of understanding to explore a potential deal with a Chinese computer chip manufacturer to build AI data centers and a whole bunch of other AI-related stuff. Oh, and guess what else? That Chinese firm they have that memorandum of understanding with? Well, Congress has warned that that company is connected to the Chinese Communist Party. Now, neither the Chinese chip manufacturer or ALT5 responded to the Financial Times’ request for comment. But it certainly seems like Eric might be getting a little more than just quality time with his dad out of this China trip, doesn’t it? I mean, I could go on and on and on about all of the sketchy ways that Trump’s sons are making money while their dad is president. Just last month, Eric was on Fox Business bragging out loud about how one of his companies scored a $24 million contract with the Pentagon. Last year, a company partially owned by Trump’s other adult son, Don Jr., landed a nearly $5 million contract the U.S. Air Force. And both of Trump’s son’s are now part owners in a new drone company that is hoping to win major Pentagon contracts. Now I should say that all of those companies deny there’s any conflict of interest, as do Don and Eric. But wouldn’t it be great if someone, say the IRS, were to check, given how clear the potential conflicts of interests are? You would think that Trump and his sons would deserve more financial scrutiny, not less.

Eric Trump’s father has been plenty litigious with media outlets. He’s reached settlements with Paramount and ABC and he has several ongoing suits still in progress, including a defamation case against the BBC.

Watch the Psaki clip Eric Trump referred to above via MS NOW.

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