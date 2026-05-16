President Donald Trump slammed Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA) as a “disloyal loser” in a Saturday call for voters to back his Cassidy’s primary challenger.

Trump took to Truth Social on Saturday morning to focus on Cassidy’s primary where the senator is facing Rep. Julia Letlow (R-LA), who has the backing of the president. Cassidy is also facing state Treasurer John Fleming. It’s the senator’s first primary challenge since he voted to convict Trump in a 2021 impeachment trial.

Trump wrote:

Senator Bill Cassidy of Louisiana is a disloyal disaster. His entire past campaign for the Senate was about “TRUMP,” how he’s with me all the way, and then, after winning, he turned around and voted to IMPEACH me for something that has now proven to be total “bullshit!” He knew that at the time, but didn’t care. Bill Cassidy is a sleazebag, a terrible guy, who is BAD FOR LOUISIANA. Now he’s going to get CLOBBERED, hopefully, in today’s BIG election, by two great people!!! VOTE TODAY FOR JULIA L. She Is a winner who will NEVER let you down. I LOVE LOUISIANA, won it all three times, and got the most votes in its history, by far (A record!!!), despite its big time and “storied,” political past. THE ELECTION IS TODAY – please get out and VOTE!!! MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! President DONALD J. TRUMP

Cassidy was asked last month by CNN’s Manu Raju about Trump’s repeated accusation that he is “disloyal.” After avoiding the question multiple times, the senator said he is “loyal to the United States of America. And I’m going to do my darnedest and work for the President whenever we’re working for the best of the U.S.”

Voters are weighing in on Cassidy’s future on Saturday. If no candidate earns a majority of the votes, the top two candidates will face off in a runoff vote at the end of June.

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