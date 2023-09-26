Left Fumes Over Axios Story on Biden Getting New Shoes So He Doesn’t Trip: ‘This Isn’t a Scoop. And It Isn’t News’

The co-founder and CEO of Axios, Jim VandeHei, kicked up a firestorm of anger on the American left Tuesday when he shared a political story about the White House’s “don’t-let-him-trip strategy” for President Joe Biden.

“Scoop: Biden don’t-let-him-trip strategy – new shoes, balancing exercises, shorter stairs,” wrote VandeHei on Twitter with two sirens emojis.

Popular Information’s Judd Legum responded to the tweet and wrote, “This isn’t a scoop. And it isn’t news. Biden wears shoes and is exercising. This piece was produced because you know it will be circulated on the right to advance its preferred narrative.”

This isn’t a scoop. And it isn’t news. Biden wears shoes and is exercising. This piece was produced because you know it will be circulated on the right to advance its preferred narrative. https://t.co/8rHCjkWXEI — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) September 26, 2023

Indeed, the story was quickly shared on the right with the likes of Donald Trump Jr. and Kayleigh McEnany all jumping on the bandwagon.

“Their political strategy is literally to stop Biden from physically falling on his face because he is so weak!” wrote Trump Jr in reply.

Their political strategy is literally to stop Biden from physically falling on his face because he is so weak! https://t.co/c7tgWtOG8f — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) September 26, 2023

While the right targeted Biden’s fitness, Axios became a target for the left’s ire.

“This is embarrassing. For Axios. One candidate is under federal indictment and wants to be a dictator and the other bought new shoes but what’s the 2 alarm bell scoop? The shoes,” wrote author Zack Hunt.

This is embarrassing. For Axios. One candidate is under federal indictment and wants to be a dictator and the other bought new shoes but what’s the 2 alarm bell scoop? The shoes. https://t.co/18VEAMScBF — Zack Hunt (@ZaackHunt) September 26, 2023

White House spokesperson Andrew Bates gave Axios a response to their story, which they printed, saying, “This article fits an unfortunate pattern of media attempting to sensationalize something that has long been public, rather than covering the president’s very real achievements for hardworking Americans.”

Bates later joined in roasting Axios with a two-siren emoji tweet showed his colleagues wearing similarly practical sneakers and captioned, “The entire press office is incredibly old / How did we get so old / Matlock is streaming on a loop / What have we done.”

🚨🚨 The entire press office is incredibly old How did we get so old Matlock is streaming on a loop What have we done https://t.co/WR1YoRYsYE pic.twitter.com/PLh1D8BCYt — Andrew Bates (@AndrewJBates46) September 26, 2023

“But what shoes is he wearing?” jested Fox News’s liberal co-host Jessica Tarlov later on Tuesday in response to a clip of Biden giving a speech to UAW workers.

But what shoes is he wearing? https://t.co/J6be7u6Abc — Jessica Tarlov (@JessicaTarlov) September 26, 2023

Tarlov’s co-host on The Five, Jeanine Pirro replied to the story as well, writing:

Now we know why Biden doesn’t show up before 10 am…He’s too busy practicing his balance to make sure he doesn’t stumble over the ground. Watch out world leaders, this is the President of our powerful country…

https://t.co/TB1EQZfKGO Now we know why Biden doesn’t show up before 10 am…He’s too busy practicing his balance to make sure he doesn’t stumble over the ground. Watch out world leaders, this is the President of our powerful country… — Jeanine Pirro (@JudgeJeanine) September 26, 2023

Below is a round of other reactions from the left:

The reason the Biden team is so worried about him tripping isn’t because of the threat falling might pose to an 80-year old, it’s because of the threat news outlets like Axios would pose to democracy if Biden fell. The news would run “Biden fell” above “Trump guilty.” https://t.co/DAGYRZ4E66 — Craig Harrington (@Craigipedia) September 26, 2023

Hey, I know how best to decide and cover the 2024 election. Put both Biden and Trump on a bicycle and have a race. That should settle all the important issues. https://t.co/UGbtkGVqHi — David Corn (@DavidCornDC) September 26, 2023

Everyone knows this was leaked as part of the push to get Biden not to run again, right? https://t.co/qdmrQTXDLq — alexandriabrown (@alexthechick) September 26, 2023

JFC what has happened to Axios … 🤦‍♂️ — Eric Ellason 🇺🇲🇺🇦 (@SlickRockWeb) September 26, 2023

And: "The GOP frontrunner recently 1) said that America's top general deserves death, 2) incited violent threats against the FBI, and 3) promised to investigate NBC News for treason upon his return to the White House. All this has barely registered in headlines…" — Hal Corley (@Halcyon270) September 26, 2023

__

