‘He Doesn’t Want To Do Anything’: Jake Tapper Seemingly Disgusted By Story About Trump Refusing To Act During Capitol Riot

CNN’s Jake Tapper asked former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson to take a harrowing trip down memory lane on Tuesday’s edition of The Lead, where he asked about former President Donald Trump’s actions – or lack thereof during the Capitol riot.

According to Hutchinson, Mark Meadows told White House staff that Trump did not want to act after the Capitol was breached by his supporters on Jan. 6, 2021. In the two months before the incident, Trump repeatedly and falsely claimed the 2020 presidential election was stolen from him. Unsurprisingly, many of his supporters were upset about this fabrication they believed to be true.

Hutchinson has been on a media blitz for the publication of her book, Enough, about her time in the Trump administration.

“During the Capitol attack, you heard Meadows say that then-President Trump didn’t want to do anything to stop it,” Tapper noted. “We heard the chants, ‘Hang Mike Pence! Hang Mike Pence!’ And what did Meadows say about ‘Hang Mike Pence’? What did you overhear?”

Hutchinson responded that then-White House Counsel Pat Cipollone wanted to see the president right after the Capitol was stormed.

“This is when the former White House counsel came into our office and Pat had said that – Pat Cipollone – had said that they needed to go down to the Oval Dining Room where the president was,” she said. “The rioters had gotten into the Capitol. And Mark had relayed to Pat Cipollone something to the effect of, ‘You heard him, Pat. He doesn’t– he doesn’t want to do anything.”

“He doesn’t want to do anything,” Tapper echoed, sounding disgusted.

“He doesn’t want to do anything,” Hutchinson reaffirmed.

Watch above via CNN.

