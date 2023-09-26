‘Giant Warped Double-Standard’: Senior Biden Official Lashes Out at Media After Trump Rant About Whale-Killing Windmills

A senior White House official lashed out at the media double-standard in coverage of ex-President Donald Trump versus that of President Joe Biden after Trump ranted about windmills killing whales.

Trump delivered a speech in Summerville, SC on Monday that produced several viral moments, including one section in which the former president riffed on whales and windmills and boat speeds that was flagged by Senior Communications Adviser Andrew Bates.

Bates tweeted a clip of Trump’s rant and attacked media editors over a “double standard” that he said would result in obsessive coverage of Biden had said this, yet little or no attention in Trump’s case.

Bates wrote:

If Joe Biden did anything close to that, it would be on every nightly news broadcast. I have my own theories about what’s behind editors’ giant, warped – and effectively partisan – double standard. But the bottom line is, the double standard needs to end.

In the speech, Trump railed against a proposed expansion of an already-existing speed limit in order to protect a very endangered whale species — claiming without evidence that many more whales are killed by wind turbines “driving them a little batty”:

But you have a better chance of being struck by lightning than hitting a whale with your boat. There has only been. Listen to this. One such whale killed off the coast of South Carolina in the last 50 years. But on the other hand, their windmills are causing whales to die in numbers never seen before. Nobody does anything about that. They’re washing up on shore. I saw it this weekend. Three of them came up. They wouldn’t, you wouldn’t see it once a year. Now they’re coming up on a weekly basis. The windmills are driving them crazy. They’re driving– They’re driving the whales, I think, a little batty! And they’re washing up on shore at levels never seen before. And they want to stop your boats. One in 50 years. Can you imagine that?

Scientists and whale conservationists call this “nonsense” and attribute the whale strandings to other factors.

