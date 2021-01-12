Congresswoman and House Republican Conference Chair Liz Cheney is going to vote to impeach President Donald Trump.

Democrats are set to vote on impeaching the president of the United States over his rhetoric and actions that led to the violent riots on the Capitol building.

Cheney excoriated Trump in her statement Tuesday, saying, “The President of the United States summoned this mob, assembled this mob, and lit the flame of this attack. Everything that followed was his doing. None of this would have happened without the President.”

She also pointed out that Trump could’ve easily intervened sooner to stop the violence but did not.

“There has never been a greater betrayal by a President of the United States of his office and his oath to the Constitution,” Cheney concluded. “I will vote to impeach the President.”

!! Liz Cheney says she will vote to impeach the president pic.twitter.com/pHajgV2dzB — Katherine Faulders (@KFaulders) January 12, 2021

Her statement came on the heels of another House Republican, John Katko, saying he supports impeachment. And according to multiple reports, even Mitch McConnell apparently believes the president committed impeachable offenses.

