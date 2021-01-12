Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell apparently believes that President Donald Trump has committed impeachable offenses.

The New York Times has a stunning new report that Democrats pushing to impeach the president of the United States have an ally in the top Republican senator.

Some Republicans have suggested that they’re open to impeachment because the president’s rhetoric and actions were so heinous, while others have tried to argue it would be too divisive and that Congress should move forward in the name of unity.

The Times does not say specifically McConnell would vote to convict the president, but that he is in agreement with top Democrats on the matter:

Senator Mitch McConnell, the Republican leader, has told associates he believes President Trump committed impeachable offenses and that he is pleased that Democrats are moving to impeach him, believing that it will make it easier to purge him from the party, according to people familiar with his thinking.

Somewhat notably, the report also reveals that House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy has “asked other Republicans whether he ought to call on Mr. Trump to resign in the aftermath of last week’s riot at the Capitol.”

McCarthy has said he opposes impeachment, but apparently privately tried to propose censure of President Trump as an alternative before Democrats shut that down.

And if you’re wondering why McConnell might be more in favor of turning on the president now, the report adds, “He has made clear in private discussions that he believes now is the moment to move on the weakened lame duck, whom he blames for Republicans losing the Senate.”

