Lizzo Responds to Sexual Harassment Lawsuit: ‘I Am Not The Villain’

Lizzo has finally responded to the lawsuit filed by three of her former dancers, alleging that the singer and her camp created a toxic work environment that put them in uncomfortable situations.

The lawsuit, which was filed on Tuesday, named the pop star’s production company Big Grrrl Big Touring, Inc., and her dance team captain Shirlene Quigley and the singer.

Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams, and Noelle Rodriguez have brought on the suit. Both Davis and Williams have said they were terminated shortly after being accused of drinking before shows, claims both women deny. They also allege the dancers on the crew were treated much differently than the rest of the team and, at some point, shamed for gaining weight.

The singer took to Instagram Wednesday night and clarified that she was not the “villain” in this story and called the last few days “gut-wrenchingly difficult.”

“My character has been criticized. Usually, I choose not to respond to false allegations, but these are as unbelievable as they sound and too outrageous to not be addressed. These sensationalized stories are coming from former employees who have already publicly admitted that they were told their behavior on tour was inappropriate and unprofessional,” the singer wrote.

“As an artist, I have always been very passionate about what I do. I take my music and my performances seriously because, at the end of the day, I only want to put out the best art that represents me and my fans. With passion comes hard work and high standards. Sometimes I have to make hard decisions, but it’s never been my intention to make anyone feel uncomfortable or like they aren’t valued as an important part of the team,” she wrote.

Lizzo claimed that she was not making a statement to be “looked at as a victim” but wanted to clarify that she was no villain.

“I am very open with my sexuality and expressing myself, but I cannot accept or allow people to use that openness to make me out to be something I am not,” Lizzo wrote.

“There is nothing I take more seriously than the respect we deserve as women in the world. I know what it feels like to be body shamed on a daily basis and would absolutely never criticize or terminate an employee because of their weight. I’m hurt but I will not let the good work I’ve done in the world be overshadowed by this. I want to thank everyone who has reached out in support to lift me up during this difficult time,” she added.

