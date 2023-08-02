Lizzo’s Former Dancers Speak Out About Lawsuit Alleging They Were Weight-Shamed and Pressured at Strip Club

Two former dancers for Lizzo who filed a lawsuit against the singer are speaking out over their alleged experience on her team and situations they say left them “mortified.”

On Tuesday, a bombshell lawsuit was filed by three of the pop star’s former dancers. The suit alleges that the singer pressured the girls to touch nude performers while at a club in Amsterdam and shamed them for weight gain.

On Wednesday, Arianna Davis and Crystal Williams, two plaintiffs in the lawsuit, spoke with CBS News about the allegations.

Both woman said that the dancers on the Lizzo tour were treated very differently from other cast members on the crew. Specifically, they say Lizzo accused them of drinking alcohol before shows and told that while others on the crew were allowed to drink, they were not.

Davis and Williams said after they were accused of drinking before shows, an allegation both of them deny, they were let go from the tour.

Davis recalled a particular night in Amsterdam where the singer allegedly pressured her and others to touch nude performers at a club.

“It’s an understanding in the camp that if you don’t really participate and try to get in with Lizzo, you won’t be booked on as many jobs. She won’t like you as much. You’ll be ostracized later,” Davis said.

Despite trying to stay out of the club mayhem that Lizzo and others were participating in, Davis said the singer singled her out to touch a nude performer. The whole place began shouting Davis’ name and she felt cornered.

“I couldn’t like get out of that situation. So I briefly, you know, touched and everyone started laughing. It was funny to them because me of all people — they see me as like a very modest or, you know, that kind of person,” Davis explained. “I was mortified.”

Davis also claimed that Lizzo, who is known to celebrate body positivity, often made veiled comments about her weight.

“It was never blatant. It was very nuanced. And she stated in one of the meetings that we had — she was basically saying how grateful we should be, that she knows our names and that she gives us the time of day. And then she was also saying that, you know, we should be grateful because dancers get fired for gaining weight and then she kind of looked at me and I don’t know if she remembers if she looked at me, but it, it always felt like that,” Davis said.

