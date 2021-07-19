A new survey indicates that a significant portion of the American public believes conspiracy theories alleging the government is using coronavirus vaccines to spy on the U.S. population.

A poll from Yougov and The Economist found that Republicans are still the political group with the greatest level of hesitancy when it comes to receiving inoculation. Twenty-nine percent of Republicans said they won’t get vaccinated, outpacing the 23 percent of Independents and 4 percent of Democrats who answered the same.

Among those who won’t get vaccinated, the survey asked respondents to explain why they are rejecting the jab. Some said they are worried about vaccine side-effects, others believe the coronavirus threat was exaggerated, and others … believe the U.S. government is using Covid vaccines to plant microchips on people.

The survey found that among all U.S. adults, 20 percent think it’s “probably true” that the government is microchipping people. This belief is especially prevalent among those who say they won’t be vaccinated — as 51 percent of those who haven’t gotten the shot believe the government is implanting microchips, versus 34 percent who say they do not.

Interestingly, the poll also found that even among the fully vaccinated, 9 percent believe vaccines are a microchip program.

“Most Americans reject these theories, but only minorities of those who oppose their vaccinations do,” YouGov states in their poll summary. “Nearly one in three say they aren’t sure what to believe.”

