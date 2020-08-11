comScore

Man Carried From Store By His Son While Threatening to Beat Customers Over Masks: ‘A Bunch of P***ies Wearing Masks!’

By Tommy ChristopherAug 11th, 2020, 9:52 am

A man was carried from a Tucson grocery store by his grown son while threatening to beat other customers over the wearing of face masks to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, screaming that they were “A bunch of pussies wearing masks!” as he was carried off by his own child.

In yet another viral video of a public scene over the wearing of masks, the man is seen ranting at others in a Tucson, Arizona Sprouts grocery store as his son tries to calm him down.

“They won’t learn. These people won’t learn. You’re a bunch of idiots wearing masks, you know it’s not real,” the man says, and addresses a fellow customer by saying “Look at you fools, you’ve got a fuckin’ doily on your face, you retard. You look like you fuckin’ got it off your mom’s countertop.”

As someone else yells “fuck you asshole,” and the customer tells him he’s acting like a child, the man continues “You look like an idiot, you’re the child.”

Once the son has already begun to restrain him, the man says “You’re a dork. Look at you, you giant fucking dork. Come outside, come outside and show me how tough you are!”

“I’ll beat that fuckin’ mask off your face and a retard,” the man adds as his son physically picks him up and carries him out of the store like a toddler.

“Fuckin’ pussies! You’re all a bunch of pussies wearing masks! Losers!” the man exclaims, his voice fading with the distance created by his son hauling him out of the store. Some commenters clain to hear an audible fart at around 36 seconds into the clip.

Although the incident took place in Arizona, one of the sons wears a Collingswood, New Jersey wrestling t-shirt.

The video was posted to Reddit, but went viral once it was reposted to Twitter by Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2), the same Twitter account that posted the “White Power!” video that President Donald Trump retweeted.

The reactions were not kind.

Tucson, Arizona implemented a mask mandate that went into effect in June.

