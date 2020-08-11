Man Carried From Store By His Son While Threatening to Beat Customers Over Masks: ‘A Bunch of P***ies Wearing Masks!’

A man was carried from a Tucson grocery store by his grown son while threatening to beat other customers over the wearing of face masks to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, screaming that they were “A bunch of pussies wearing masks!” as he was carried off by his own child.

In yet another viral video of a public scene over the wearing of masks, the man is seen ranting at others in a Tucson, Arizona Sprouts grocery store as his son tries to calm him down.

“They won’t learn. These people won’t learn. You’re a bunch of idiots wearing masks, you know it’s not real,” the man says, and addresses a fellow customer by saying “Look at you fools, you’ve got a fuckin’ doily on your face, you retard. You look like you fuckin’ got it off your mom’s countertop.”

As someone else yells “fuck you asshole,” and the customer tells him he’s acting like a child, the man continues “You look like an idiot, you’re the child.”

Once the son has already begun to restrain him, the man says “You’re a dork. Look at you, you giant fucking dork. Come outside, come outside and show me how tough you are!”

“I’ll beat that fuckin’ mask off your face and a retard,” the man adds as his son physically picks him up and carries him out of the store like a toddler.

“Fuckin’ pussies! You’re all a bunch of pussies wearing masks! Losers!” the man exclaims, his voice fading with the distance created by his son hauling him out of the store. Some commenters clain to hear an audible fart at around 36 seconds into the clip.

Although the incident took place in Arizona, one of the sons wears a Collingswood, New Jersey wrestling t-shirt.

The video was posted to Reddit, but went viral once it was reposted to Twitter by Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2), the same Twitter account that posted the “White Power!” video that President Donald Trump retweeted.

Anti-masker in Tucson, AZ throws a tantrum and has to be carried out by his own son pic.twitter.com/ggo4I968aL — Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) August 11, 2020

The reactions were not kind.

Wow! 🤦🏻‍♂️ Sprouts on Orange Grove/River. This man had a meltdown because of the store’s mask policy. His son really picked him up 😂😂😂 and carried him out 😂😂😂 – TMZ Tucson pic.twitter.com/3kPl2zb6I4 — TMZ Tucson (@TmzTucson) August 11, 2020

Shit-talking kinda hits diminishing returns when you do it while being carried out of the store by your son like you’re a boxed floor lamp https://t.co/SLxuwzEuPP — Patrick Monahan (@pattymo) August 11, 2020

Imagine being a grown man getting physically carried out of the building and calling someone else a p-word. https://t.co/nmpfS4Xq2x — Katelyn Burns (@transscribe) August 11, 2020

Yeah. They’re right. Women are too emotional to be president. https://t.co/DnFOBPpXMG — Chely Wright (@chelywright) August 11, 2020

Don’t miss when the tantruming toddler makes a toot upon being carried off. Make This Shit Satire Again. https://t.co/gcD6n4rAVn — Jill Krause (@babyrabies) August 11, 2020

Hi, very serious video verification journalist here *adjusts glasses* there is an audible fart at the 36-second mark. https://t.co/dQVBTrQvWu — Kevin Donnellan (@Kevind04) August 11, 2020

Fine fine Trumpian follower… I think we can safely assume. https://t.co/GZN6LeVGlY — Richard Garriott (@RichardGarriott) August 11, 2020

Horrifying to see a toddler using such language. https://t.co/vGvz518lO6 — Katherine Ryan (@Kathbum) August 11, 2020

The irony of a grownass man calling someone a pussy for practicing CDC guidelines while being literally carried out of the room by his son like a baby is…something https://t.co/Aj6UJLCgy3 — Tyler, the Producer (@tylerkenthill) August 11, 2020

These people are all gonna vote for Trump. https://t.co/fFX98aQz0k — Terrell Jermaine Starr (@Russian_Starr) August 11, 2020

They leave the house wanting to fight. https://t.co/ylbD8dAr9i — M’BlockU (@rodimusprime) August 11, 2020

Large Adult Son put to good use https://t.co/rJ25Q0uaOK — Christine Emba (@ChristineEmba) August 11, 2020

I hate people https://t.co/4LoaoBswi9 — Kyle Foley (@KFoleyFL) August 11, 2020

Republicans are the worst versions of Americans. Please stop treating these horrible shitheads as thoughtful workers who need their voices heard in your stories about what real Americans want in a candidate. They’re just selfish and racist shitheads and nothing more. https://t.co/dTGPiDxYIv — Matt Negrin, HOST OF HARDBALL AT 7PM ON MSNBC (@MattNegrin) August 11, 2020

Screaming “You’re all a bunch of a pussies wearing masks!” while being carried out of a grocery store by your own embarrassed son is… a choice https://t.co/ktlPigf8QT — Lincoln Michel (@TheLincoln) August 11, 2020

Tucson, Arizona implemented a mask mandate that went into effect in June.

